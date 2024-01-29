Greendale's missing wallaby Wes 'alive' but still on the loose

A missing wallaby which escaped from a Devon farm shop has been spotted - but has still not been caught.

The marsupial named Wes, was reported missing from Greendale Farm Shop in Farringdon, near Exeter, on 18 January, leading to a widescale search.

An update from the farm shop said there had been a confirmed sighting of Wes at a neighbouring property.

While he remained on the loose, managers at Greendale were hopeful they would be able to get Wes back soon.

Tom Lomas, Greendale's head of retail and hospitality, said a call was received from a house a few hundred metres way from the site about Wes "popping up" in their garden.

He said there was a lot of relief that Wes was alive and well despite not being able to get him home yet.

Wes 'alive and well'

Mr Lomas said food was being put out in an attempt to lure Wes back while netting and blankets were being provided by Crealy Theme Park to help catch the wallaby.

"It is a bit of a blessing and a curse in a way as we know he's around, but just haven't got him back," Mr Lomas said.

"But he is alive and well and clearly eating, which is good."

Anyone who sees Wes should contact the farm shop.

A reward of £150 in shop vouchers has been offered to anyone whose sighting helps lead to Wes' safe return.

