Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump case

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday called for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) to be arrested for “prosecutorial misconduct,” amid speculation that he is nearing an indictment of former President Trump for his alleged role in a 2016 hush money payment.

“Now it’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence!” Greene tweeted. “Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party.”

“Bragg is breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war,” she added, connecting the Manhattan district attorney to billionaire and popular Republican target George Soros. “Hold him accountable!”

The Georgia congresswoman similarly accused Bragg of breaking the law and called for him to be disbarred while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“He didn’t show the grand jury hundreds of pages of evidence, and he should have done that,” Greene told reporters. “If they’re a grand jury, they need to have all the evidence there before they decide for an indictment … He should be disbarred if he’s going to be using his position to target the Republican Party’s top primary presidential candidate just for politics.”

Greene’s claims that the Manhattan district attorney withheld “hundreds of pages of evidence” appears to be a reference to comments made by Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and longtime fixer, made a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election in an effort to prevent her from going public about an alleged affair with the former president. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2018 in connection with the payment.

He has said he paid Daniels at Trump’s direction and Trump reimbursed him for the payment. Trump has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment but denied it came from his campaign funding.

Costello, who had a falling out with Cohen, was brought in by Trump’s lawyers to testify before the grand jury on Monday. Following his appearance, Costello claimed that prosecutors had “cherry-picked” information from more than 300 emails that he had provided them.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) similarly accused Bragg of “prosecutorial misconduct” over the allegations of withheld evidence in a tweet on Wednesday, questioning how the Manhattan district attorney was still a member of the bar.

Bragg has faced intense backlash from Republican lawmakers since Trump suggested over the weekend that he could be arrested in the hush money probe as soon as Tuesday.

As the Manhattan district attorney faces demands to testify before Congress, he has accused Trump of creating a “false expectation” that he would be arrested. The grand jury did not meet on Wednesday or Thursday, pushing back further consideration of the case until next week.

Amid the speculation of a potential arrest on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also suggested that Bragg should be “put in jail.”

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power,” Paul tweeted. “The DA should be put in jail.”

