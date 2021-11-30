Greene calls fellow Republican 'trash' of GOP conference





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) after Mace criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for an anti-Muslim remark Boebert made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort," Greene said in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

Greene told Mace she "can back up off of" Boebert or "just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad," a reference to a remark Boebert made earlier this month while criticizing Omar, a Muslim, on the House floor.

"Your out of your league," Greene added.

Mace replied with a tweet of her own minutes later, beginning by correcting Greene's grammar.

"And, while I'm correcting you, I'm a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan," Mace wrote.

"What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league,'" she added.

The Twitter spat comes a day after Boebert and Omar connected over the phone on Monday after video surfaced showing Boebert joking that Omar might be a terrorist.

"I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said of Boebert's remarks during an appearance on CNN.

"As a member of Congress and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility, both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities and everything else to lower, we have a responsibility to lower the temperature, and this does not do that," she continued.

After their phone call on Monday, Boebert said "as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone's religion."

"Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing. And our country is worse off for it," she said in a video statement posted to social media.

Omar, after the call, said she hung up on Boebert after the Republican "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call."