Greene calls GOP colleague a p

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) called fellow GOP Rep. Darrell Issa (Calif.) a p—- on Tuesday after he attacked her for lacking the “maturity and experience” to understand the proper way to bring an impeachment vote against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Greene included a meme of former President Trump saying, “She said he’s a p—-.” The meme was a response to another post from her official House X account, which also attacked Issa.

“Darrell Issa is right, I am a hardworking member of Congress who puts the American people first. But we all know what Darrell Issa lacks…,” Greene posted, before including emojis of five different sports balls.

Issa had defended himself Tuesday morning against criticism — especially from Greene — for his vote to punt the impeachment measure on Mayorkas back to committee. He had joined seven other Republicans and Democrats in voting against the measure on Monday.

Asked what he, as a seasoned member of Congress, thinks of Greene’s plan to bring a privileged resolution on a Mayorkas impeachment, Issa attacked her “maturity and experience.”

“The history of privileged resolutions is that they’re brought by the majority leader or the minority leader. Privileged resolutions are not — have not historically been — brought by one member. And when they do come from one member, they’re most often referred to Committee, as it was yesterday,” he said.

“You know, look, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hardworking member of Congress. But she, I believe, she lacks the maturity and the experience to understand what she was asking for, and how ill prepared we would have been to do it on short notice on the floor,” he continued.

Issa defended his vote to punt the impeachment measure, noting that the other GOP members who did so are mostly seasoned chairs or former chairs with years of experience on the way these actions typically proceed. He said he would be open to such an impeachment vote, as long as it goes through the process.

“We all recognize that doing this in regular order is the right thing to do. And impeachment in the Committee of the Whole with no notice would be simply chaos,” he said, referring to the prospect of bringing impeachment to the House floor.

“If there’s a case to be made for impeachment of anyone, it needs to be done in a deliberative fashion,” he said. “If it comes over to Judiciary for the execution, I serve on that committee, and I have no problem with us doing it. I have a problem with us doing it poorly, especially when we know that most times these things are dead on arrival on partisan basis in the Senate.”

Tensions are high among House Republicans following the ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) early last month and the caucus’s subsequent struggles to replace him before the eventual election of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Also on Tuesday, Rep. Tim Burchett (Tenn.), one of the Republicans who voted to strip McCarthy of his gavel, chased the former Speaker down a Capitol hallway after accusing him of elbowing him.

“I was standing there and McCarthy elbowed me in the back,” Burchett told reporters after the encounter.

“I said, ‘Hey, what the heck would you do that for?’ And he acted like, ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything, you know, and he’s just, he needs to go home back to Southern California,” he added.

