Greene Co. Flag Day to once again honor Gene Fischer with annual ceremony

The Annual Gene Fischer Flag Day Ceremony, in honor of its namesake, former Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, was scheduled to commence Wednesday evening.

Fischer, 65, passed away after suffering a medical emergency in November of 2021 while attending a conference in Sandusky, a spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“We all lost a very good leader and good friend,” Greene County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Anger said. “He was the glue that kept the collaborations in the county going.”

“We’re all shocked at what’s happened over the last day,” Anger said, saying the Fischer’s death will leave “a void we’ll never be able to fill.”

Fischer graduated from Fairborn High School in 1974. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Capitol University in criminal justice, then got a master’s degree from Tiffin University in criminal justice administration.

He was a Xenia Police officer for 20 years, from 1983 to 2003, then became the Greene County Sheriff in 2003 and held that position for the past 18 years.

In honor of his service, the Annual Gene Fischer Flag Day Ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Flag Day, June 14, at 6 p.m.

Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy was expected to be the guest speaker at the event.

People were allowed to drop off their flags to be disposed of at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the lobby of the Greene County Commissioners’ Office.



