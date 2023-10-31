Mother who beat child bloody with belt collapses during sentencing in Greene County

A Greene County mother who was in court to be sentenced for a child abuse conviction today had a medical emergency in the courtroom.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was the only reporter in the Greene County Common Pleas courtroom when Tchanavian Cantrell, 36, suffered an apparent seizure during her sentencing.

Bedell reported that Cantrell’s seizure lasted about six minutes. Medics then came to the courtroom to tend to her.

Her defense lawyer said in open court Tuesday that since she’s been in jail following her conviction, she’s been suffering from medical issues. She allegedly suffered a seizure around three weeks ago.

Cantrell was set to be sentenced today for an August 2023 endangering children conviction.

A Greene County judge told Cantrell she would be sentenced to 8 to 12 years, but that sentence was never made official today due to her medical emergency. The sentencing will be rescheduled after Cantrell has been discharged from the hospital.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cantrell and her husband, John Cantrell, were found guilty of beating their 12-year-old daughter with a belt approximately 200 times and so badly that she bled.

John Cantrell was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison last week for his conviction.