Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating suspect in early morning home invasion

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating a report of a home invasion of an elderly resident that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan 24 in Bath Township. The victim was unharmed during the incident.

>> Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, identified as Raymond J. Martin.

Martin has ties to the Clark County and Springfield areas as well as Warren County, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111 or your local law enforcement agency.

Deputies say not to approach Martin as he is believed to be armed at this time.







