Greene County Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCBC) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 31st of August to $0.14, with investors receiving 7.7% more than last year's $0.13. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Greene County Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Greene County Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, Greene County Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 15%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 21.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Greene County Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.35 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.0% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Greene County Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Greene County Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Greene County Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Greene County Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

