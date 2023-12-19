Greene County Circuit Court one of 10 to receive award for timely case processing

The Greene County 31st Circuit Court has received its third award for timely processing of cases. The court was one of 10 across the state in 2023 presented with the Daniel O'Toole Award.

The award recognizes the circuit courts that meet case processing time standards and move cases through the judicial system in a timely and efficient manner. Guidelines for the time it takes from filing to case disposition vary across six categories: circuit civil, associate civil, circuit felony, probate and mental health, domestic relations and associate and other criminal.

In order to be considered for the award, a circuit court must have a combined clearance rate of 100% or more across all categories, a rate of 90% or higher in each category and at least four categories must reach a 100% clearance rate.

"I am proud of the teamwork between our court partners and the judicial officers and court staff," Presiding Judge Jerry Harmison said in the release. "We all work hard to serve the citizens of Greene County."

A first since the pandemic

This is the third time Greene County has received the award but the first in three years. The 31st Circuit was named an O'Toole awardee in 2018 and 2019, according to a Greene County news release.

Kylie Young, the court administrator for the circuit court, said that in 2020 and 2021 the court was not hearing cases at capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. Because of this, Greene County did not meet the requirements for the award. In 2022, it met one of the three criteria and came extremely close, lacking only about 0.15%, in the other criteria, she said.

"It's quite a feat," Young said of receiving the award this year, noting that it shows the court's commitment and value of timely processing.

The award is named after Daniel O'Toole, a presiding judge from St. Louis County who served as the first chair of the time standards monitoring committee. Case processing time standards became effective in 1997 with Court Operating Rule 17.

