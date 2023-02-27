Greene County couple in their 80s held captive during home invasion, deputies say

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a couple in their 80s was victimized in a home invasion robbery Saturday night on Farm Road 171 just north of Springfield.

A news release from the sheriff's office says the couple answered a ring at their doorbell just before 7 p.m. and two strangers forced their way inside, spraying the couple with mace.

The release says the suspects — later identified as William Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28 — restrained the victims and repeatedly assaulted them.

Just before 9 p.m., the release says Rush and Lentz fled the scene in the couple's Ford Mustang. They allegedly stole guns and other property from the home.

The couple eventually got free and called 911.

Rush and Lentz were arrested later on Saturday night after they set the Mustang on fire on North Prospect Avenue in Springfield, according to the release. They have each been charged with 10 felonies, including kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

More:Springfield officer Mark Priebe returns to duty as safety specialist for Republic schools

"I am appalled by this disgusting act of violence against two of our most vulnerable citizens," Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a release. "Thank God these elderly victims survived this prolonged attack. I am extremely proud of the excellent work by the deputies and detectives at the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Thanks to their dedication and skill, these two thugs are locked up where they need to be."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (417)829-6230.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Elderly Greene County couple held captive in home invasion