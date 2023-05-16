Greene County DA defends actions, says solicitor’s claims are politically motivated

The district attorney in Greene County is vigorously defending his actions amid what he calls a politically motivated attack.

11 News told you last night that solicitor Robert Grimm filed allegations in court against District Attorney David Russo, alleging intimidation and criminal charges against political opponents.

Russo told Channel 11 tonight that the timing of the allegations days before the primary is deliberate and he stands by his record of fighting corruption.

“He’s made a lot of allegations, you know, in regards to us fighting corruption in this county,” Russo said. “And, you know, that was one of the promises that I made coming into this, my first administration, that the people are fed up with the corruption. I want the voters to know that we made promises, promises made, promises kept. You know, I said that I would fight corruption. I said I would fight the drug problems in this county. I said I’d fight child offenders in this county and I have done so.”

Criminal charges against Grimm were dropped last week.

The attorney general’s office found complaints that the county’s elections office did not follow protocols to list candidate names on the ballot were not substantiated.

Russo’s name is on the ballot Tuesday in the Republican primary.

