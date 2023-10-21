Greene County detention officer charged with sexual misconduct, assault
Greene County detention officer charged with sexual misconduct, assault
Greene County detention officer charged with sexual misconduct, assault
The Hornets rookie admitted he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
Another day, another convert: Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's chargers starting in 2025, Toyota said this week. The top automaker by global sales, Toyota is the latest to back the North American Charging Standard (NACS), following Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM and Ford, among others. In just about five months, Tesla has virtually sidelined the Combined Charging System (CCS), the standard backed by the Biden administration.
Toyota has joined the growing list of companies switching to the North American Charging Standard (NACS).
Hypoactive sexual desire disorder can have many root causes, from physical to psychological.
Also, if you hate waiting for foods to defrost before cooking, this air fryer cooks fully frozen foods in minutes! It's literally game-changing.
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange helmed by the infamous Winklevoss twins, just got hit with a lawsuit alleging that it defrauded investors. The suit was brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the same AG currently prosecuting former president Donald Trump.
Charging infrastructure company ChargePoint announced today that its (previously announced) support for Tesla's NACS EV charging standard is now rolling out.
Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this year.
The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors. But Lee Munson, the CIO at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, says the high-rate environment makes it unattractive.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
It's official: X is charging users to use its service -- a move X owner Elon Musk said would help the company combat bots and spam, something he's repeatedly complained about even before acquiring the social network. Instead, it's only one piece of a broader plan to stop bots that may also include payment, phone and ID verification, in addition to traditional bot-catching methods involving heuristics. On X, director of engineering Eric Farraro wrote, "I've read a lot of cynical takes about the $1 'Not a Bot' feature and the verification program in general."
The change should go into effect in early 2025.
The Rockets will also receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
Score a brand-new, top-of-the-line phone for a big fat nothing, and get it for only shipping costs with the Boost Mobile plan.
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
The United Autoworkers strike is entering its fifth week and one of the remaining sticking points is around EVs. Specifically, all of these joint venture battery factories that GM, Ford, Stellantis are building with battery makers like LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On.