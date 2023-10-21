Greene County detention officer charged with sexual misconduct, assault

TechCrunch

It's official: X is charging users to use its service -- a move X owner Elon Musk said would help the company combat bots and spam, something he's repeatedly complained about even before acquiring the social network. Instead, it's only one piece of a broader plan to stop bots that may also include payment, phone and ID verification, in addition to traditional bot-catching methods involving heuristics. On X, director of engineering Eric Farraro wrote, "I've read a lot of cynical takes about the $1 'Not a Bot' feature and the verification program in general."