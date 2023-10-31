Greene County Family Justice Center has helped thousands in its five years

Jamie Willis remembers operating out of a 3,000-square-foot space within the Greene County Courthouse, the genesis of Missouri's first Family Justice Center.

Eleven staff members worked in 2018 to help provide a series of services to domestic violence victims, but an unfortunate rise in those cases ultimately led to the center's growth.

When Willis spoke Monday at Greene County Family Justice Center's fifth anniversary, she lauded the efforts of 40 staff and volunteers who've helped provide safety for thousands.

"What we're looking for is for survivors to achieve safety, stability, hope and healing," said Willis, the center's director of operations.

That staff now works out of a much larger venue, the former Tefft School on East Pythian Street, which GCFJC was able to attain through a partnership with the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education.

It had initially planned to display its new 20,000-square-foot facility in 2020 in a open house, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the occasion.

On Monday, it was better late than never.

A tour of the facility showed the various and welcoming meeting rooms, services for adults and children, and diligent efforts to keep those matters private to the victims and their families.

The event had several speakers, including domestic violence victims and VOICES Survivor Advocacy Committee.

"I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and when I needed out, I got help at the Family Justice Center. You all saved my life," a victim told Willis.

The center has long worked with local law enforcement agencies and the Greene County prosecutor's office, and has since added two more onsite partners including Burrell Behavior Health and the Child Support Division of Family Services.

