Greene County Jail inmate who left work detail back in custody, charged with escape

Oct. 6—A Greene County Jail inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon from a work detail in downtown Xenia was caught in Beavercreek.

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr., 43, was found Wednesday and detained by Beavercreek police following a complaint of a suspicious person, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Parks was charged with escape, a felony, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

Parks was washing vehicles in the Greene County Jail's administrative parking garage Tuesday when he walked away. Parks had been granted "trusty status" at the jail for good behavior, and was allowed to wash the cruisers unsupervised, Sheriff Gene Fischer said.

Deputies could not find Parks at the end of his work day, according to court documents. They did find an orange shirt and orange and white striped pants similar to those worn by inmate workers in the garage. They also reportedly discovered a uniform shirt and pants issued to deputies and corrections officers were missing from dry cleaning racks.

A deputy then checked the surveillance cameras and saw a man matching Parks' appearance walk out of the garage wearing a black shirt with a patch on the shoulder and gray pants around 12:57 p.m., according to court records.

During interviews with inmates housed with Parks at the jail, detectives learned Parks has a relative under investigation in another state for murder and expressed needing to see them, according to court documents.

It is not clear where Beavercreek police found Parks or what time he was detained.

Parks had been in the jail since Aug. 26 and was sentenced in September for obstructing official business and no operator's license, both misdemeanor charges. His projected release date was Nov. 20, according to court records.