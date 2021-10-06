Greene County Jail inmate who walked away from work detail back in custody

Oct. 6—A Greene County Jail inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon from a work detail in downtown Xenia was caught in Beavercreek.

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr., 43, was found and detained by Beavercreek police following a complaint of a suspicious person, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. He is back in custody of the sheriff's office.

Parks was washing vehicles in the Greene County Jail's administrative parking garage when he walked away. Parks had been granted "trusty status" at the jail for good behavior, and was allowed to wash the cruisers unsupervised, Sheriff Gene Fischer said.

Parks was believed to have taken a correctional officer's uniform from the laundry facilities inside the garage.

"He is not classified as armed and dangerous, but it's always hard telling what's going to happen," Fischer said. "Please use caution."

Parks was sentenced to jail for obstructing official business and no operator's license, both misdemeanor charges. He began serving his sentence on Aug. 26, jail records show.