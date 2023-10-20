Greene County Jail officer charged with attempted sexual contact of an inmate

A detention officer at the jail in Greene County has been charged with attempted sexual contact with an inmate, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The release says that on Oct. 17, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding inappropriate conduct between a female inmate and a Greene County detention officer.

After an investigation was conducted, the information was validated and lead to the arrest of 20-year-old Alejandro Lopez. Lopez had been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2022.

Sheriff Jim Arnott personally arrested Lopez, saying in a news release, “This office serves the citizens with a high standard of integrity, professionalism, and dedication. Instances like these will not be tolerated.”

Lopez faces two charges, the more serious being a class E felony. Felonies of that level carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Jailer charged with attempted sexual contact of inmate