Greene County judge sets bond for David Smock, accused of 11 felony sex crimes linked to Agape Boarding School

Agape Boarding School, a Christian boys' school in Cedar County, has been the subject of intense scrutiny by lawmakers, law enforcement and the public after accusations of severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse by former students.

A Missouri physician accused of 11 felony child sex crimes could soon be out of jail on bond while his case goes through the courts — but the situation is complex because the charges originate from two Missouri counties.

A judge in Greene County set bond Tuesday in the case of Dr. David Smock, who provided medical oversight to Agape Boarding School and owns Stockton Walk-In Clinic and other clinics out of state.

Bond was set at $250,000 by Judge Ron Carrier, the Kansas City Star reported early Wednesday. The News-Leader reached out to Greene County courts for a copy of the bond order but did not immediately hear back.

Smock faces three Greene County charges for allegations of sexual abuse said to have taken place in 2018 during a trip to Springfield with a boy who was a student of Agape Boarding School, which is located near Stockton.

The other eight other felony accusations came from Cedar County, the rural area where Stockton and Agape Boarding School are located.

No bond order from Cedar County judge 'at this time'

It's not clear when or if Smock will be let out of jail while his case is pending.

On Wednesday, the day after the Greene County judge issued the bond order, Smock remained as a jail inmate in Springfield, according to a sheriff's office registry. He has been in Greene County custody since Jan. 5.

Smock was taken into custody in Boone County, Arkansas Dec. 28 with the help of U.S. Marshals. Law enforcement characterized Smock as a fugitive on the run for several days, while his attorneys argued in court last week that Smock planned to turn himself in before catching COVID-19 and stopping in Arkansas while traveling.

Smock pleaded not guilty to the three Greene County felony charges late last week. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 3.

No plea has yet been entered in Cedar County, according to Missouri court records. In the matter of those eight charges, Missouri court records show that Judge Gary Troxell on Jan. 3 denied a bond motion by Smock's attorneys "at this time." It's unclear when Judge Troxell may issue a definitive bond order.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the prosecution — which include lawyers working for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt along with Vernon County Prosecutor Brandi McInroy, serving as special prosecutor — recently filed a motion to disqualify one of Smock's defense attorneys, Craig Heidemann. Last week, Judge Troxell ordered that motion redacted.

As the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday, close social ties in Cedar County — population 14,188 — present conflicts of interest. The Cedar County Sheriff's Office, in charge of the local jail, employs Smock's son and daughter-in-law. The Star also reported that one of the sheriff's deputies is married to a founder of Agape.

The Star reported that deputy is also Smock's daughter-in-law's father. The Cedar County sheriff previously told the Star that any family members of sheriff's office employees who are charged with crimes are held in custody elsewhere than the Cedar County Jail, at taxpayer expense through the sheriff's office budget.

Should Smock be found guilty of the Cedar County charges, he could face potential life prison terms for the four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy included among the charges, as well as terms of up to four years in prison for the other charges. The Greene County charges are also serious, including a child enticement count with a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

Former Agape students 'furious'

Agape Boarding School has faced intense scrutiny from the public, law enforcement and lawmakers. Over the past year, former students of the independent Baptist-aligned school went public with numerous accusations of severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Former students who identify themselves as abuse survivors said they were in an uproar Wednesday after learning that a judge had granted Smock bond. Three former students, none of them directly linked to the current prosecution of Smock, shared comments with the News-Leader.

James Griffey, now 38, was an Agape student and staffer two decades ago, now living in California. He characterized criminal accusations against Smock as "some of the most horrific crimes a human can commit" in a message Wednesday morning.

"People are watching these cases, and all this does is tell other abusers, if you have access to enough money, you can buy your way out," Griffey said.

Another California man, 20, is suing Agape in civil court over allegations of past abuse not linked to the current prosecution of Smock. He said he hoped Smock isn't released pending trial.

"I literally am furious right now," the man, identified in court papers as John Doe II, told the News-Leader. He called the situation "insane" and added, "This proves that the state of Missouri will continue to fail us, letting predators like him go free."

A 27-year-old Michigan man, another civil suit plaintiff identified in court papers as R.B., scoffed at the reported dollar amount of the bond order and called on Missouri authorities to "raid" Smock's office "for medical records of all the boys at Agape."

"The state of Missouri has failed us in every way imaginable," R.B. said.

