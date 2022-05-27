Greene County man charged with murder in Xenia bar shooting

May 26—A Greene County man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a bar in Xenia was taken into custody Thursday morning following a police pursuit.

Two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability were filed Thursday afternoon against Brad Alan Stewart, 32, in Xenia Municipal Court.

Stewart, of Jamestown, is charged in connection to the Thursday morning death of 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby of Xenia, police said.

Police and medics were called around 1:35 a.m. to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave., where crews found a man — later identified as Scoby — unconscious and suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.

The investigation started early Thursday after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the Roundtable Bar.

The caller, who identified herself as a bartender, said a man was breathing, but not completely alert, according to dispatch records.

"I don't know if somebody got hit," the caller said. "I don't know what happened, but he's bleeding out of his mouth."

The Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE) task force and Xenia Police Division worked through the overnight and morning hours to follow up leads on the suspect.

Stewart was found around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Clifton Road, when he fled in a car with officers in pursuit, a release stated.

Stewart stopped in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m. without incident, police said.

Stewart is in the Greene County Jail awaiting arraignment.

It is not clear what led to the shooting, nor whether Scoby and Stewart were acquaintences.