Greene County man indicted for murder in Xenia bar shooting

Jun. 8—A Greene County man accused of shooting and killing a man outside a bar in Xenia, then leading police on a pursuit before being taken into custody has been indicted on a dozen charges, including aggravated murder.

Brad Alan Stewart, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted Friday on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property, all felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to Greene County court records.

"Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar armed with an unlawfully possessed handgun. Following an interaction with the victim, Stewart removed the concealed firearm and shot the victim at near point-blank range," the Greene County Prosecutor's Office stated in a release.

Emergency crews were called at 1:35 a.m. to the bar at 306 Home Ave. in Xenia, where they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby of Xenia, was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police said that Stewart fled in a red truck after stealing the keys from a witness.

Within hours of the shooting, Xenia police identified Stewart as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

A multi-agency manhunt was launched, and Stewart was spotted around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Clifton Road by the Greene County Sheriff's Office. However, Stewart fled a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit that ended about five minutes later when he stopped in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and surrendered.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but video footage showed Stewart and Scoby fighting just outside the door the bar. Police said that Stewart grabbed Scoby by the throat with one hand while holding the gun in the other, and when they separated, he reportedly moved the gun to his other hand and fired.

Stewart remains held on a $1 million bond in the Greene County Jail.