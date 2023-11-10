Greene County man John Taylor found dead at state prison in Westville

Police are investigating the death of a Greene County man found dead this week at the Westville Correctional facility.

An autopsy determined John Ross Taylor, 35, died from blunt force trauma. He was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the state prison in LaPorte County, where he had been an inmate for several months.

Indiana State Police are investigating the death, and said in a news release that results of their probe will be turned over to the LaPorte County prosecutor.

Taylor, from eastern Greene County, was arrested on multiple charges in December 2022.

He pleaded guilty in May to three felonies: criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury and intimidation. Six other charges were dismissed through a plea agreement, according to court records.

He received a 12-year prison sentence with four years suspended. Taylor's release date would have been Feb. 1, 2030.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Greene County man dies at Westville Correctional facility