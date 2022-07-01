Greene County man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in ODNR officer shooting

A Green County man who pleaded guiltily to shooting an Ohio Department of Natural Resource officer while illegally hunting deer was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The shooting happened on Dec. 20, 2020. In April of 2021, Brian R. Liming, 45, of Jamestown, Ohio, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested by ATF agents.

In August of 2021, Liming entered a guilty plea.

On the night of the shooting, Liming went into a wooded area where wildlife officer Kevin Behr was and fired a shot at what he thought was a deer, according to court records. Police said Liming heard someone screaming so he ran and found a man with a gunshot wound who yelled to call 911.

According to police, Liming ran and told another man to call 911 then fled the scene on foot before coming back later to turn himself in.

Liming was previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to investigators.

Behr, a 25-year veteran wildlife officer, was investigating a deer poaching complaint in Clinton County when he was shot. He survived his injuries.

Liming was convicted in Clinton County Common Pleas Court of felony assault and misdemeanor hunting charges related to the shooting and sentenced to 54 months of incarceration. Liming’s federal sentence will run consecutively to his local one.

