Greene County programs, projects getting over $100M through state budget, federal funds

Springfield and Greene County will see a flood of more than $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds flow to projects and programs in the region.

Nine line-items in Missouri's federal spending plan are dedicated to improvements, renovations and investments for nonprofits, Missouri State University and resources in the county, in addition to a few other line-items in the state's operating budget, which went into effect Friday.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure in a statement Friday thanked local legislators from both parties who serve or have served on the budget committee: Reps. John Black, Betsy Fogle, Craig Fishel, Alex Riley and Curtis Trent. He lauded vice chair Sen. Lincoln Hough, who McClure said had "shown great leadership and diplomacy" for "benefits to our community that have not been realized in decades."

"We are pleased with the news that many important Springfield projects will receive funding from the state of Missouri and are thankful for the governor's support," McClure said.

Two projects totaling $12.5 million — repairs to the Jefferson Avenue footbridge and the creation of a public park space at Jordan Creek — were vetoed by Parson on Thursday evening when he signed the budget. Many others, however, remained untouched. Here's what the region can expect to see.

Springfield

Missouri State University

$30 million of federal dollars will be allocated toward the creation of a Center for Transformational Education for Life, Physical and Health Sciences . The building will house MSU's biology, chemistry, health, geography, geology, planning, mathematics and computer science departments, effectively expanding and renovating the existing STEM academic buildings.

$7.5 million for the completion and operating costs of an autism center on the university's West Plains campus.

Republic

$25 million will be dedicated to wastewater improvements and projects in the city.

The city will receive $4.5 million in federal dollars for planning, design, maintenance and construction for the Republic Branch Library.

