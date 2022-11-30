Greene County receives over $85,000 to help adress influx of protection orders

The Greene County Relations Court received more than $85,000 in funding to help them handle the influx of protection orders this year.

Petitions for domestic violence civil protection orders and civil stalking protection orders have increased nearly 75 percent, according to a release.

To help address this the court applied for and was awarded two grants totaling over $85,000.

>> DeWine announces more than $57M in safety grants for hundreds of schools

The funds allowed the courts to hire for a new position, Domestic Violence and Clerk Liason, to help process increased filings.

It also allowed them to purchase a new x-ray scanner and additional courtroom security, according to a release.

The court said the funding helps them improve the court function without burdening taxpayers.







