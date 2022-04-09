Greene County restaurant inspections for April 1-6

Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Andy's Frozen Custard Inc., 2119 N. Glenstone Ave. 04/05/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1855 E. Primrose St. 04/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bair's All-American Sports Grill, 631 S. Kimbrough Ave. 04/05/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed employee handle raw burger patties, then changed gloves and handled cooked bacon without washing hands. Gloves and bacon discarded. Corrected on site by having employee wash hands and get new gloves. Observed buttermilk ranch at 51F in Countertop Pepsi cooler. Employee said ranch had been in cooler overnight and voluntarily discarded. Cooler adjusted: Final air temp 54F. PIC will adjust or make repairs as needed to keep cooler at 41F or below. Reinspection required. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed significant buildup under equipment and dish machine area. Facility has a cleaning schedule and they will add cleaning under equipment to cleaning schedule.

Bois D'Arc School Cafeteria, 10315 W. State Highway T, Bois D'Arc. 04/04/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Lisa was person in charge at time of inspection. They will utilize milk cooler and teacher's refrigerator until new refrigerator is delivered in 5-7 days according to dietary supervisor. There is an unused freezer that needs to be removed soon. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: The 3 door refrigerator was running 50 degrees F and several items had to be discarded. There were some items that had been delivered earlier today that were moved to other refrigerators. Dietary supervisor told me that a new refrigerator had been ordered and should arrive in 5-7 days and would contact me then. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: The floor in dry storage area was not clean.

Story continues

Casey's General Store #3012, 2715 W. Chestnut Expressway. 04/04/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Kathy was person in charge at time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: There were 4 quarts of milk and one sandwich beyond their use by dates of 4-3-2022. Promptly removed and discarded. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed: The self service soda heads were not clean. Observed: One lid on outside dumpster was open and was partially full of refuse.

Dbd Expedia, 5000 W. Kearney Ave. 04/06/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Mike was person in charge at time of inspection. Facility asked to call when violations are corrected, so a reinspection can be made. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: The back refrigerator was running 48 degrees F and had received a delivery this morning, so potentially hazardous foods were relocated to other refrigerators. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: The right compartment of 3 vat sink does not drain properly. A follow up visit will be made to verify correction.

Moxie Cinema, Downtown Community Cine. 04/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed buildup behind the ice dispenser on soft drink machine. Non-food contact surfaces are to be clean at a frequency to prevent build up of soil and/or mold. Observed personal lunch refractory and bottle on dry storage drink shelf. All personal belongings are to be stored at designated employee space.

Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway. 04/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Jordan was person in charge at time of inspection. A complaint was also investigated at this time. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Some stacks of disposable cups and glasses for self-service were not being dispensed from a cup dispenser or left in plastic sleeve.

Pizza Hut #1771, 101 N. State Highway 125, Strafford. 04/05/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed mop being stored on floor. It is required to store mops in a way to allow them to air-dry.

Robberson, 1100 E. Kearney St. 04/04/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations noted during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Sonic Drive-In, 635 W. Commercial St. 04/04/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Chipped, cracked and melted food containers and utensils. Education given and corrected during the inspection. Nonpriority Violations Found: 3. Observed: Can see daylight along the bottom of the back exterior door Observed: Vents and ceiling in walk-in cooler found not clean. Observed: Floor under soda syrup station found not clean.

Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Boulevard, Strafford. 04/05/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspections. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Subway 2545, 1830 S. Old Ingram Mill Road. 04/04/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Container found holding clean knives holding water. Required: Utensils must be stored to allow air drying. Corrected on site.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County restaurant inspections for April 1-6