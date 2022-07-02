Here are the Greene County restaurant inspections for June 24-30

Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Angler's Lodge, 621 W. Sunshine St. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violation. Priority Violations Found: 0. nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Arna's Food Mart, 4912 W. Chestnut Expy. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. OBSERVED: NUMEROUS FLIES IN KITCHEN AREA.OBSERBVED: HOT WATER BELOW 100F IN BOTH RESTROOMS.

Casey's General Store #2613, 410 S. Miller Rd Willard. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. A reinspection will be made on or after June 30th, unless I am contacted and other arrangements are made. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Right side of deli prep line was running 44 degrees F and several PHF's had to be discarded. Reinspection planned for 6/30/2022. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

China King Of Springfield, LLC, 2123 W. Republic St. 06/28/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed gap at back kitchen screen door, door is not tight fitting, door ends about 4-6 inches below door frame. Repair door so it is tight fitting, helping to prevent pest entry. Observed cutting board on prep cooler that is scored. Resurface or replace so surface is smooth and easily cleanable.

Chuck Wagon Lemonade, 7145 E. Farm Road 80 Strafford. 06/25/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Inside of ice chest was galvanized metal. Education given and corrective action taken for temporary event. Completely correcting the issue discussed. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Costco Wholesale #1486 Bakery/Retail, 279 N. Eastgate Ave. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Costco Wholesale #1486 Meat, 279 N Eastgate Ave. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Courtyard By Marriott, Bistro. 06/30/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. The violations listed on recent routine inspection have been corrected. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Elotes "Don Tono" #2, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Fassnight Pool Concession, 1300 S. Campbell Ave. 06/28/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. A reinspection will be made once contacted by management that refrigerator is operating properly. We discussed proper hair restraint. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Small refrigerator had hot dogs and was running 53 degrees F. Staff voluntarily threw away the out of temperature hot dogs. A reinspection will be made to confirm refrigerator is operating properly. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Fast-N-Friendly #7, 3535 W. Sunshine St. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: FOODS AT TEMPERATURES ABOVE 41F IN DELI COOLER. FOOD MOVED TO WALK-IN COOLER. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed: In central grill area can opener blade found not clean. Education given and corrected during visit. Observed: In grill area on knife magnet strip multiple knives found stored not clean. Nonpriority Violations Found: 6. Observed: Kitchen wall found damaged by hand sink and ice machine. Observed: Storage aisle floor on east side of the building missing floor tiles. Observed: In grill area sanitizer rags found stored outside of the sanitizer bucket. Observed: On storage shelf food containers with old date marking sticker residue found on the outside of the containers. Observed: Lights found not shielded in dish area and storage. Observed: Faucet on mop sink, three vat sink and prep sink in meat room found leaking.

Hy-Vee, Produce. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations observed at the time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Hy-Vee, Italian & Chinese. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed rice scoop stored on top of rice bin on sticker that is not able to be sanitized. Corrected by washing, rinsing and sanitizing rice scoop and placing in clean pan next to rice units rather than on top. Corrected on-site. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed fried foods on steam table without time control noted; policy is in place for fried items hat cannot retain a temperature above 135F to be on time control. Corrected by noting time on sticker and on fried chicken, egg rolls and crab rangoon. Manager provided education to employee. Corrected on-site.

Hy-Vee, Meat/Seafood/Demo. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed an employee donning gloves without washing hands first. Manager provided education to employee and agrees to discuss with staff. Corrected on-site. Observed baked potatoes next to chicken in end cap cooler; observed diced potatoes next to pork and beef in open case end cap cooler. Corrected by providing separation; manager agrees to order taller partitions or come up with another layout to prevent cross contamination. Corrected-on site. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Hy-Vee Deli Kitchen/Club Room, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/29/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected; flies have been minimized and management has taken steps to mitigate such as covered trash can for wet wiping cloths. Pest control was also out. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

I Love Tacos Taqueria, 430 N. Broadview Pl. 06/30/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed coolers holding PHFs at 51-72F. Ice added to units and all ready to eat foods placed on time control. Shrimp voluntarily discarded. Units must be able to maintain 41F or below without ice. Owner agrees to call for follow up inspection prior to using mobile unit again after this evening. Containers of salsa moved to unit inside brewery. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed no soap at hand sink or in unit. Owner stopped to purchase on way. Corrected on-site. Education provided. Soap and paper towels must be at hand sink before any food handling occurs on the unit.

Korner Mart, 100 E. Boone St Ash Grove. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. The open deli meats that were not date marked were corrected prior to exit. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: There were a number open deli meats that were not labeled with "use by" dates: ham, roast beef, turkey, etc.. This was promptly corrected at this time. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed: The hot water shutoff was turned off in men's restroom. When turned back on there was not signs of leaking. Observed: Food employee did not have hair restrained during inspection.

Mama Locas Cafe, 111 W. Main St. Ash Grove. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Dolores was person in charge at time of inspection. We discussed the issue about plates not being inverted is solved by not using the top plate of each stack. No violations cited. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Maple Lane Bakery And Cafe, 601 E. Wells St. Ash Grove. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Need to keep a close eye on main refrigerator running 41 degrees F. No violations observed. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

McAlister's Deli, 1711 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 46-52. Approximately 14 containers of various sauces such as ranch, mayo, etc. voluntarily discarded. Items that were just moved from walk-in cooler to prep were still at 41-43F and returned to the walk-in cooler. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed leak under ice machine drain and in back room by kitchen exit door. Plumbing should be in good repair, ensure items are fixed to prevent water from accumulating on floor which may attract pests. Observed gap at bottom of kitchen exit door. Replace door sweep so door is tight fitting, preventing pest entry.

McAlister's Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Ethan was person in charge at time of inspection and complaint investigation. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Dish machine was out of chlorine sanitizer. Staff replaced container of sanitizer and pump was primed and working properly prior to exit. Nonpriority Violations Found: 3. Observed: Kitchen floor is badly pitted. Observed: Inside of ice machine was not clean. Observed: Several plastic tubes of disposable cups had dried on tea on them (under tea dispensing area).

McAlister's Deli, 1711 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/30/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected, cooler now holding below 41F as required. Core items corrected, main door out of kitchen is tight fitting. No active leak observed from ice machine. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

McDonald's, 1717 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/28/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Discussed proper chemical storage and proper wet mop storage. Priority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: BURRITO'S HELD AT TEMPERATURES ABOVE 41F IN REACH-IN COOLER. BURRITOS DISCARDED. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. OBSERVED: DUST BUILD UP ON FAN COVERS IN WALK-IN COOLER.OBSERVED: MISSING FLOOR TILES IN KITCHEN.

Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: . Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 5. Observed: Exterior door in kitchen you can see daylight long the left side. Observed: Hole along the bottom of the south wall by ice machine. Observed: Wall by the stove and the floor under shelves and tables in kitchen area found not clean. Observed: Double door and single door kitchen fridge lights found not shielded. Observed: Ceiling and floor glue traps for pest need to be changed.

Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 2445 N. Kansas Expy. 06/24/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Genny was person in charge at time of reinspection. Hot water was on at front hand sink, but it had a constant dripping. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed: Moderate buildup on floor under equipment and ice machine. Observed: Missing thermometer in upright refrigerator. Scheduled to be delivered tomorrow.

Not'cho Ordinary Taco, 440 S. Campbell Ave. 06/25/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations noted during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Pickles + Buns, 801 S. Pickwick Ave. 06/30/2022 - Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved. Permit re-instated, water pump is now working at 3-vat and hand sink. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed prep cooler holding PHFs above 41F. Cheese and lettuce at 43-45F. Correct by 7/1/2022. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Rapid Roberts #129, 3317 E. Kearney St. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed store equipment stored around hand sink making it difficult to access. Observed build up on ice machine. Required to clean non-food contact surfaces as needed to prevent the accumulation of dust, dirt, or other types of debris.

Salvation Army Kitchen, 1707 W. Chestnut Expy. 06/28/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. The violations listed on last inspection have been corrected. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Southbound Bar & Grill, 5739 S. Campbell Ave. 06/28/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed vent hood frame with grease build up, beginning to bead. Clean more frequently. Observed floors with grease build up under grill area and under milk crates that are stacked. Milk crates need to be replaced with something that makes accessing the floor to clean easier.

Subway, Walmart. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Sunshine Lanes-Bar And Snack Bar, 1500 W. Sunshine St. 06/27/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority and core items corrected. Walk-in cooler now at 39-41F; hand sink is unclogged and draining. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Sunshine Nutrition, 3004 E. Sunshine St. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Taco Bell #036366, 3860 W. Sunshine St. 06/24/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Tinga Tacos Mobile Unit, 308 W. McDaniel St. 06/25/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Inspection conducted at Freedom Fest. No violtions noted. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Triple Eight Chinese Restaurant, 1710 S. Kansas Expy. 06/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed employee filling open cup and drinking from it with gloves on return to kitchen to begin work without washing hands. Education provided. Corrected on-site. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed blocked hand sink in kitchen, containers were stacked in front of it and an apron in the hand sink. Sink must be accessible and open so employees may wash hands frequently when needed. Corrected on-site. Observed working tub of fried chicken on shelf with no time stamp of 4 hour use by date. Education provided to align with policy, corrected on-site.

Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy. 06/29/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. All violations listed on 6-22-2022 inspection have been corrected. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

White Oak Station #61, 650 W. Kearney St. 06/30/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 5. Observed: Nacho cheese machine, ice machine and other similar equipment no longer being used found stored on the floor in back room area. Observed: Floor behind three vat sink and storage shelf found not clean. Observed: Walk-in cooler vents and shelf for holding milk found not clean. Observed: Coffee cream dispenser tube found longer than one inch. education given. Observed: Faucet found leaking from three compartment sink.

Zaxby's, 540 W. El Camino Alto Dr. 06/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed front prep cooler holding milk at 44-45F. Milk moved to walk-in cooler. Repair unit. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed vent hood filters with build of debris and grease. Clean more frequently to prevent build up.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County, Missouri restaurant inspections for June 24-30