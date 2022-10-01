Greene County restaurant inspections for Sept. 23-29

Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Asia Food And Gift Market, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave. 09/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: . Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd. 09/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed rice in walk-in freezer at 51F. Rice was past the cooling time and temperature requirements. Hot PHFs must be cooled from 135F to 70F within 2 hours, then from 70F to 41F or less within 4 more hours. Corrected by voluntarily discarding rice. Education provided on cooling method. Owner agrees to use sheet pans and spread the rice out so rice will cool quickly in the walk-in freezer. Observed prep cooler holding PHFs such as chicken, beef and tofu at 44-45F. Items moved to walk-in cooler. Owner called repair company. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed fried chicken on shelf with no time control noted on time control log. Owner stated the cook was behind a day. The last log filled out was from 9/27/2022. Education provided. Repeat. Corrected on-site. Observed both thin probe cook thermometer on-site that are not working. A thin probe thermometer should be available for cooks use to check temperatures. Education provided.

More:Downtown Springfield Association announces $5,000 grants for 5 minority-owned businesses

Story continues

Bbc Cafeteria, 628 E. Kearney St. 09/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations noted in the cafeteria during the routine inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bon Bon's Candy House, 2720 S. Glenstone Ave. 09/27/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: . No violations noted at time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

El Taco, 316 W. Kearney St. 09/26/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed: Can opener blade found not clean. Education given and corrected during the inspection. Observed: Spray bottles found full with no labeling. Education given Nonpriority Violations Found: 3. Observed: Kitchen walls and ceiling by air conditioner found not clean. Observed: Behind soda nozzles on soda machine found not clean. Observed: Old date labeling sticker residue on outside of food containers.

Hardees, 2260 N. Glenstone Ave. 09/26/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed mold on walk-in cooler fans. Required to clean physical facilities as needed. Observed build-up of grease on the outer surfaces of food trays. Staff placed unclean equipment back on the washing line for more thorough cleaning.

Horace Mann School, 3745 S. Broadway Ave. 09/26/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations observed at the time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Hungry 1 Catering, 540 W. Mcdaniel St. 09/23/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County restaurant inspections for Sept. 23-29