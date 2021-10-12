Greene County sex offender sentenced to 3 years in prison for failing to register address

Oct. 12—A Greene County sex offender accused of failing to register his address multiple times was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ryan Mitchell, 36, pleaded guilty to failing to provide notice of change of address in Greene County Common Pleas Court Monday, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. The three-year sentence is reportedly the mandatory sentencing for the offense.

He pleaded guilty to attempted gross sexual imposition in October 2014, according to court records. As part of Mitchell's sentence he was ordered to register as a Tier I sex offender.

On Jan. 20, Mitchell met with the Greene County Sheriff's Office to register his home address in Xenia shortly after he was released from prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Mitchell, who was on parole, only stayed at the Xenia address for five days before vacating the address," read a press release. "As a Tier I sexual offender, Mitchell was required — among other conditions — to provide written notice to the Greene County Sheriff's Office of any change of address 20 days prior to moving."

Ohio Adult Parole officers arrested Mitchell on March 9 in Dayton, according to the prosecutor's office.

Mitchell has two previous registration violations convictions from 2018 and 2019.

"Registration requirements for sexual offenders exist for important reasons," said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes. "The public should expect compliance, and those offenders who fail to comply should expect serious consequences. The Greene County Prosecutor's Office treats these crimes seriously and will continue to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."