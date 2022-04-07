Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after remains found in woods

Dan Myers

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies say the remains of a missing man were found in the woods Wednesday afternoon.

In a wooded area near the 10000 block of North Farm Road 167, Greene County deputies discovered what they believe to be the remains of Dan Myers, 51 of Springfield, who had been missing since late March.

The sheriff's office says Myers' family reported him as missing on Tuesday after they hadn't seen him in weeks, and the department made a Facebook post asking for information on his whereabouts. The next day, the remains were discovered.

Sheriff Jim Arnott has classified the death as a homicide and there is a person of interest in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office had not publicized the person's name nor had the prosecutor's office announced criminal charges in the case.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide