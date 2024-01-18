Greene County Sheriff's Office determined to find dog's killer in 'alarming' case

A series of graphic images revolved on a pair of television screens behind Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott on Thursday, each displaying the severe abuse a 1-year-old dog suffered before its death.

Wearing a cowboy hat, boots and jeans, Arnott and his deputies appeared determined to find the person responsible for binding the blue heeler mix and burning the animal before apparently leaving it to die on Jan. 11 in a field near Fellows Lake.

So are several outraged community members.

At the Thursday press conference, Arnott said that private citizens have pooled together a $16,000 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the heinous crime against the animal, found by a passerby at the 3500 Block of East Farm Road 197.

The dog was rushed to Fair Grove Grove Veterinary Clinic, where it died 10 hours after being found. Investigators are seeking help in pooling together tips to find the suspect or suspects, who would face initial charges of animal abuse, a Class E felony with a maximum of four years in prison and $10,000 fine, and misdemeanor arson.

"This is an alarming case because this dog was not only dropped off here, but was bound so it couldn't get away from the fire, so we know there was a strong intention," said Arnott, who also pointed to a long stretch of burned grass where the dog was found. "This community does not accept animal abuse and animal cruelty. The residents of Greene County want answers and that's what we're here to do."

The dog was found in an isolated area, but Arnott said that information has been coming in from nearby area residents, and he hopes others with home surveillance cameras or any other knowledge will contact Greene County investigators.

The dog, which Arnott said was able to drag itself away from the fire, has a distinctive look he believes will aid the investigation.

"She had one eye that is blue, and one eye that was half-blue and half-brown. Very distinctive," Arnott said. "We feel someone will know who this dog belonged to and maybe the suspect."

Considering the brutal nature of the crime, Arnott said he is concerned someone at large is likely capable of committing similar — perhaps even worse — crimes, and he wants an arrest sooner than later.

"If someone is responsible for this, they're probably going to be responsible for something else later, or they may have done something alongside of it," he said.

The sheriff's office encourages tips to be called in on its hotline at 417-829-6230 or online at greenecountymo.gov/sheriff.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Sheriff's Office determined to find dog's killer