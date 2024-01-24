For the third time in 10 weeks, a Greene County Jail inmate has died.

Michael Hill, 49, died early Monday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, after reportedly being found unresponsive in his cell. A detention officer performed CPR on Hill before first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office. Hill was soon pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m. at the jail.

There was no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff's office, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Hill’s death. The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

Hill was arrested on Jan. 4 on a second-degree assault charge, which court records indicate also violated the terms of his probation from a 2022 drug possession conviction.

On Dec. 5, it was reported that inmate Jeffrey L. Gilmore, 44, died due after an unspecified medical issue. On Nov. 12, inmate Austin Bond, 32, died after the sheriff's office said he suffered a seizure and fell from his jail bunk.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Sheriff's Office investigating Monday inmate death