Greene County Sheriff's Office warns of scammer posing as deputy

Mar. 8—A person is reportedly posing as a Greene County Sheriff's deputy and calling people, demanding payment under threat of arrest.

Multiple citizens have received calls from the scammer, who claims to have information about the victim's failure to report for jury duty, according to the sheriff's office. The caller then attempts to pressure the victim into paying via gift cards to avoid having a warrant issued for their arrest.

"The Greene County Sheriff's Office will never demand payment from citizens in this manner," the sheriff's office said. "If you receive any suspicious calls, please call the sheriff's office to verify the authenticity before falling victim to a scam. Anytime you are asked to pay for something by gift card this should be a red flag."

Anyone who receives a similar call or who has information about a scam, should call the sheriff's office' tip line at 937-562-4819.

The Dayton Police Department also received reports of a caller spoofing its non-emergency dispatch number so that it appears it's coming from police.

"No Dayton police personnel will ever call and ask for or demand money or payment," read a statement posted to Dayton police's Twitter page. "If you get this type of call hang up! Then report it to 937-333-2677."