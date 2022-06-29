Greene County Sherriff’s Office issues warning on recent scam targeting community

WHIO Staff
·2 min read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam targeting the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has recieved information regarding an individual posing as a sheriff’s office employee.

>> ‘Law enforcement is a necessity,’ Several Greene Co. police agencies looking for recruits

The scammer contacted a citizen regarding an outstanding warrant and requested money to make the warrant go away, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says there are Four signs it’s a scam:

  • Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know.

  • Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE.

  • Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

  • Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

The sheriff’s office released the following tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:

  • Block unwanted calls and text messages

  • Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

  • Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

  • Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

  • Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

“Please do not fall prey to this scam. If you receive a call like this - hang up and contact the sheriff’s office or your local police department,” the sheriff’s office said.

Scam Alert!! We rec'd information regarding an individual posing as a Sheriff's Office employee. He contacted a...

Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 29, 2022


Recommended Stories