Greene County Sherriff’s Office issues warning on recent scam targeting community

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam targeting the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has recieved information regarding an individual posing as a sheriff’s office employee.

>> ‘Law enforcement is a necessity,’ Several Greene Co. police agencies looking for recruits

The scammer contacted a citizen regarding an outstanding warrant and requested money to make the warrant go away, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says there are Four signs it’s a scam:

Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know.

Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE.

Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

The sheriff’s office released the following tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:

Block unwanted calls and text messages

Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

“Please do not fall prey to this scam. If you receive a call like this - hang up and contact the sheriff’s office or your local police department,” the sheriff’s office said.

Scam Alert!! We rec'd information regarding an individual posing as a Sheriff's Office employee. He contacted a... Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 29, 2022



