Greene interrupts Democrat accusing GOP of hypocrisy on abortion

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) interrupted a Democratic congresswoman accusing her Republican colleagues of hypocrisy on the issue of abortion, during a coronavirus subcommittee hearing on the erosion of the doctor-patient relationship during the pandemic.

“It is truly hypocritical that my Republican colleagues are convening a hearing on government overreach into the doctor-patient relationship when their party is literally writing the playbook across our country on how to do exactly that,” Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) said at the hearing Thursday.

“Since the right-wing majority of the Supreme Court overturned Roe, extreme Republican lawmakers have been tripping over themselves to pass dangerous bans and restrictions, defying the will of the majority of Americans,” Tokuda added.

Tokuda, during the hearing, cited a medical journal that said “abortion is an essential component of women’s health care.” She continued, “abortion is health care. When we criminalize —,“ before she was cut off.

“It’s murdering babies,” Greene said in an off-mic remark, interrupting Tokuda during her allotted speaking time. Greene continued, in sometimes unintelligible comments, before adding, “It’s murdering the unborn.”

The Republican subcommittee chair called for order and said, “I will expect that Ms. Tokuda has her right to make her comments. Everyone will get their time.”

Greene remained silent for the rest of Tokuda’s remarks, but she reiterated her position when it was her turn to speak minutes later.

“I find it pretty appalling that the Democrats on our committee are using this hearing to talk about the murder of unborn children, babies, people who have rights in our country due to the Constitution,” Greene said.

“Abortion is not health care. It’s not. It’s murder. Health care saves lives. And that’s what many doctors tried to do during the COVID tyrannical shutdowns,” Greene continued.

