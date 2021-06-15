  • Oops!
Greene introduces bill to oust Fauci

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation to reduce Dr. Anthony Fauci's salary to zero dollars and oust him from his position.

Video Transcript

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I'm very proud to sponsor the Fire Fauci Act, and I'm grateful to my colleagues here for cosponsoring this bill because the American people deserve answers.

The Fire Fauci Act will bring Dr. Fauci's salary down to zero and also will require the Senate to confirm someone to fill his position.

You see, Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people. He was not chosen to guide our economy. He was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education. But yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives for the past year.

Dr. Fauci, there is a lot of information that needs to come out on him. And as you all have seen with the emails that came out, that he owes the American people a lot of answers. But he also owes the world a lot of answers.

These are emails that are very important, that you all need to make sure that you're sharing with the public because the public has suffered greatly. Businesses have closed. Small businesses have suffered. People have truly been depressed. Health consequences, people have died alone in hospitals and nursing homes. Children's education has been delayed by a year. And then we even witness suicide numbers going up, not in just adults, but young people, people in college, children in high school, children in middle school, and even younger.

This isn't how our country was set up. This is not how people should be governed. But yet it's Dr. Fauci and through his advice that constantly changed, that is how things happened.

You see, there's a lot of evidence. And answers need to be found, and answers need to be given. And the American people deserve the answers, and accountability should be held for Dr. Fauci and all of those involved.

And if American tax went to the Wuhan lab and indeed funded this virus-- which it's very clearly coming out that this is very much a man-made virus, a man-made virus in a lab that has sickened the world and caused people to die.

You see, people are really tired of there never being anyone held accountable, never anyone being fired. And that's why it's time to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and give answers to the American people, who I mind you, this is the government that should be serving them, not the other way around.

