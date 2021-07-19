Iceland and Greene King shut sites amid 'pingdemic'

Dearbail Jordan - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
People stand outside Iceland store
People stand outside Iceland store

Iceland and Greene King say they have had to shut shops and pubs due to staff shortages caused by people being forced to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app.

Iceland said that after keeping all of its stores open during lockdown, it has now had to shut some because 1,000 staff have been "pinged" by the app.

Chief executive Richard Walker said: "The great irony is that we're now all getting vaccinated."

Greene King has closed 33 pubs in the past week due to staff self-isolating.

Boss Nick Mackenzie said the pubs group had also had to shorten opening hours at some sites. He added that across the hospitality industry about one in five team members have been affected, "and therefore it is causing a real issue for us setting-up a business on a daily basis".

Recent figures showed more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were "pinged" by the app in the week to 7 July, up 46% on the previous week.

People who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10 days.

Business lobby group the CBI has warned that "crippling staff shortages" risk hampering an economic recovery.

NHS Covid app
NHS Covid app

Vauxhall confirmed on Monday that it has reduced its daily shifts from three to two at its Luton plant "because of increasing numbers of employees who have been contacted by the app".

A spokesman for the carmaker said Vauxhall was about to embark on its yearly three-week shutdown from Friday, 23 July. By the time the Luton plant restarts in August it hopes "the situation will have improved".

Others in the car industry have also been affected by high levels of staff self-isolating. Nissan and Rolls-Royce have both warned that staff shortages could affect production.

At the weekend, Marks & Spencer said it may have to reduce store opening hours, while a leading supermarket, which declined to be named, told the BBC: "There's a risk that there won't be sufficient staff to open shops".

Iceland's Mr Walker said that as well closing some stores, the chain has also had to reduce opening hours in some circumstances. "The concern is that as this thing rises exponentially as we've just been hearing. It could get a lot worse a lot quicker," he told the BBC's Today programme.

Mr Walker said 4% of Iceland's 30,000-strong workforce was now absent. "In fact, we've just announced employing an additional 2,000 people on top of that to give us a deeper pool of labour, because so many people are now getting pinged."

The number of Covid cases in England and Wales surpassed 50,000 on both Friday and Saturday, the highest number since mid-January. On Monday, England lifted final Covid restrictions, including the legal requirement to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of the virus.

Wales is expected to scrap most rules on 7 August though this will not include face masks. Scotland has moved to the lowest level of restrictions of Covid restrictions but face coverings must be worn for a further three weeks. Northern Ireland will decide on Thursday to ease rules on seven days' time.

Man drinks pint of beer
Man drinks pint of beer

PureGym's chief executive, Humphrey Cobbold, said his business had managed to keep all of its sites open despite rising numbers of employees forced to self-isolate, but it had been difficult.

"Up to 25%, in some areas, of our staff have been asked to self-isolate," he told the BBC.

"Through flexibility and sharing of labour across sites, we've been able to keep sites open so far but it's been a very close call in certain circumstances."

Kate Lester, founder and chief executive of Diamond Logistics, which runs a UK network of fulfilment and delivery centres, said the company has had to delay opening a new site at Motherwell in Scotland because between 20% and 25% of staff are off work.

"We're actually having to delay that launch for over a month which deprives our new network partner of his income and in addition to that it deprives his clients of vital logistics services," she said.

Analysis by Rob Young, BBC business reporter

Today is potentially a big day for many businesses. Capacity limits are gone; venues can fill up if they want to. That means many pubs and restaurants, for example, have the chance of turning a profit again.

Bosses have longed for this day since the pandemic began. But they face another growing problem. As infections rise, so too are the number of people told they must self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case. This is causing a staffing problem for many, many firms. Venues and stores have had to close. Opening hours have been curtailed.

There is a clamour from companies, demanding the government immediately change the self-isolation rules to exempt people who have had both Covid-19 vaccines and test negative. The regime is due to be overhauled in a month's time.

However, business leaders fear many more staff will be told to stay at home and therefore businesses will be forced to close at a time when they hoped to making money again.

The CBI has called for an immediate end to the 10-day self-isolation period for people who have been fully vaccinated. It also said daily lateral flow tests could help people who have not received both jabs get back to work.

From 16 August, people who have been fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are "pinged" by the NHS app when they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid. They will instead be advised to take PCR test as soon as possible.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced to U-turn on a decision not to self-isolate after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak had said initially that they would not need to isolate as they were taking part in a pilot scheme that involves daily testing instead. But this sparked a backlash from opposition parties and businesses.

Greene King's Mr Mackenzie said the government needed to bring the "test and release" scheme forward to allow more people to come into work and "get us back to normal again".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Golf-India's Lahiri welcomes Barbasol boost ahead of Olympics

    India's Anirban Lahiri gave himself a timely boost with a season's best tied-for-third finish at the Barbasol Championship on Sunday and hopes to carry that momentum into Tokyo where he will be chasing his country's first Olympic golf medal. Lahiri ended the week one stroke behind the playoff duo of eventual champion Seamus Power and J.T. Poston after shooting rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 65 at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. "I think all week, I've played a little better than the scores I've shot," the former Asia number one told the PGA Tour after securing his tour card for the next season.

  • Germany’s Olympic team walk off in Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse

    The German Football Association said defender Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.

  • Piers Morgan tells Boris Johnson 'you're Prime Minister, not Worzel Gummidge' after dishevelled isolation video

    The broadcaster called out the Prime Minister for not making himself more presentable.

  • Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

    The total number of positive cases among the Texas House delegation in Washington is five.

  • Guto Harri quits GB News over taking the knee row

    The journalist was suspended for a gesture made during a chat about the abuse of black footballers.

  • Germany walks off field after player allegedly faced racist insult from opponent on Honduras

    Germany walked off the field with five minutes left in the contest.

  • Mets' Marcus Stroman on incident with John Nogowski: 'He's a clown'

    Hear all sides of the Mets-Pirates scuffle on Friday night, including Marcus Stroman calling John Nogowski 'a clown.'

  • How ‘Dr Death’ Star Joshua Jackson Learned to Perform ‘Spectacularly Bad’ Surgery

    (Warning: This post, which was originally published July 15, contains mild spoilers for Peacock’s “Dr. Death.”) As its title strongly suggests, “Dr. Death” isn’t a show about a good physician. And the Peacock limited series — which is based on Wondery’s hit podcast about the real-life Dallas neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson) — goes to great pains to depict just how terrible an operator this man was, with many graphic scenes showcasing the spinal surgeries that left

  • Biden calls out Facebook, Hubble up and running

    In today's top stories, President Joe Biden calls out Facebook over COVID-19 misinformation, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running and Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation is set to film soon.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Listings Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Buyers of the following five innovative growth stocks have the opportunity to potentially quadruple their initial investment by the end of the decade. Make no mistake about it, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is a sustainably high-growth company that could see its sales multiple expand as CRM becomes a global tool used to strengthen businesses.

  • Worried about inflation? Here’s how investments did in the 1970s

    In the 1990s movie The Shipping News, an old newspaperman explains to Kevin Spacey how to cover the news. Yes, the inflation forecasts were surging months ago, and hit 8-year highs. The bond market’s 5-year inflation forecast is now lower than it was in mid-March.

  • I earn $35K, have $20K in credit-card debt, and $200K in stock. I dream of turning my studio into a rental unit and building a pool

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read your column on a regular basis and feel almost out of league to be writing. Unlike most of your writers, I don’t have a huge or impressive portfolio. I am 61 years old.

  • TurboTax maker Intuit will leave IRS' Free File program

    TurboTax maker Intuit announced Thursday that it will leave the IRS' Free File program, which has offered free tax filing to millions of Americans for 20 years.Why it matters: The departures of Free Files' two largest participants — Intuit this year and H&R Block last — leaves the future of the program uncertain, ProPublica reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Free File program was founded after the Georg

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been put on a pedestal on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have made capital exceptionally cheap to borrow. For fast-paced companies, borrowing has fueled innovation, acquisitions, and hiring.

  • Crypto Traders Loved Big Leveraged Bets Until Inexplicable Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- On the day of one of the cryptocurrency market’s worst routs, Alex Holland woke up to a wave of messages from friends and family. They knew he had made a big wager recently that prices would fall.But when he went to check his account on the online exchange Binance, he saw that the value of his leveraged bet against Ethereum was sinking rather than reaping gains a few times greater than the declines in the second-largest cryptocurrency.“I just kept blinking,” said the 59-year-old C

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Want to get in on the ground floor of an explosive growth opportunity? Zynga is a mobile gaming company that drives growth by acquiring smaller studios. Zynga's strategy of synergizing new assets and development teams into one platform has led to rapid top-line growth and an improving bottom line.

  • The IRS just paid out another 4M surprise tax refunds — are you getting one?

    If you qualify, a direct deposit or paper check will come automatically.