Greene man charged in Lewiston stabbing

Mar. 11—LEWISTON — A Greene man was arrested late Tuesday after a local man was found stabbed in the neck at an Oxford Street apartment, police said.

Paul A. Fernald, 25, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The victim, Johnathan A. Beaudette, 26, was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center where he was treated for the injury, which was considered non-life-threatening, according to a media statement released Wednesday morning by Lt. David St. Pierre.

Police were dispatched to 130 Oxford St. at about 11:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing, St. Pierre said.

A detective was called to the scene to investigate.

Fernald, who was held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on a probation hold, also was charged with refusal to submit to arrest or detention and falsifying physical evidence, St. Pierre said.

Police said Fernald fled the apartment where the incident took place and was found by officers a short time later in the area of Blake and Walnut streets, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police had spoken with potential witnesses in the neighborhoods around Oxford and Lincoln streets before Fernald was located. By early Wednesday, police were searching several locations around downtown Lewiston.

Police from Auburn and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search.

St. Pierre said the investigation is "still very active."