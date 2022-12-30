Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s cancer diagnosis

73
Maureen Breslin
·2 min read

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) had an uncharacteristically warm Twitter exchange on Thursday following the announcement of Raskin’s cancer diagnosis a day earlier.

Sharing a Fox News headline on Raskin’s diagnosis, Green sent well wishes to her Democratic colleague.

“We disagree often, but I’ll be praying for Jamie Raskin,” she wrote on Twitter. “Cancer is a terrible disease. I watched my father die from it, and it broke my heart. It’s good Rep Raskin has hope and his form of cancer is curable with the treatment he will be starting.”

Raskin replied to Greene’s message on the platform, writing, “Thank you, Marjorie, for this touching message, which my youngest daughter showed me. I’m grateful for your concern and very sorry to learn that you lost your father to cancer. Wishing you happy holidays with loved ones.”

The messages marked a change in pace between the two representatives, who are on opposite sides of the aisle and have publicly clashed on multiple occasions.

They come as Raskin is beginning treatment for a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects white blood cells in the body’s immune system.

Raskin has said that his cancer is “serious, but curable,” and that he is starting chemo-immunotherapy treatment at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses,” Raskin said.

The type of cancer with which Raskin was diagnosed is, specifically, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which usually develops in the lymph nodes deep inside the body. While the cancer is fast-growing and aggressive, it is treatable.

On Wednesday, Raskin said he plans to “get through this” and “keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland Rep. Raskin says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

    Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that he has a type of lymphoma that's a “serious but curable form of cancer” and he is beginning several months of treatment. Raskin, who will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, said he expects to be able to work through his outpatient treatment at a Washington-area hospital. In a statement Wednesday, Raskin said he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the “prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

  • GOP lawmakers from districts Biden won say they’ll only support McCarthy for speaker

    Current and incoming Republican members of the House representing battleground congressional districts and districts that President Biden won in the 2020 presidential election vowed to only support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker on Thursday. The group of 15 signers, made up of six representatives and nine representatives-elect, said in a letter sent…

  • Jamie Raskin, prominent Trump foe in U.S. House, diagnosed with cancer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Jamie Raskin, a Democratic U.S. lawmaker who rose to prominence as he oversaw former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the House of Representatives, has been diagnosed with cancer, he said on Wednesday. "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin, 60, said in a statement released by his office. Raskin, who represents part of Maryland, oversaw the House's impeachment of Trump for "incitement of insurrection," finding that he encouraged the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin

    Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway discouraged the Trump administration from having top doctors speak on national television about the coronavirus pandemic, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told the House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021. Farah Griffin, who served as the head of White House communications in 2020, said Conway and other…

  • Trump tax report does not prove he retained presidential salary

    After Congress released details on Donald Trump's taxes in December 2022, Democratic activists and groups claimed on social media that the report indicated the former US president did not donate his salary as he had promised. This is misleading; while the document includes wages Trump earned while in the White House, independent tax experts say it shows he gave that money away, and public records indicate he made contributions to federal agencies."BREAKING: Former President Trump’s tax returns d

  • Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak

    Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply.

  • White House aides recall in new book Biden’s fury over border: ‘You could hear the president cursing’

    President Biden was furious over the influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border early in his administration, according to a new book about the Biden White House. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” described that Biden’s aides have never seen him as angry as he was over the…

  • Far-Right Activist Ammon Bundy Threatens ‘Shotgun’ Standoff Over Hospital Lawsuit

    Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSix years after his last armed standoff with law enforcement, far-right leader Ammon Bundy appears to be threatening another armed action—this time over a lawsuit from an Idaho hospital he’s accused of harassing.“They’re suing me for defamation. They’re probably going to try to get judgments of over a million dollars and take everything they have from me,” Bundy told the conservative Idaho Dispatch in a livestream video this week. “And I’m not going to let th

  • Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of Jan. 6: Grisham

    Former first lady Melania Trump distrusted most of her husband’s inner circle ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, and was outright angry with chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to testimony from ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released Thursday. Melania Trump was “wary” with the White House legal advisers —…

  • Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report

    President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.

  • New transcripts released in Jan. 6 probe

    The Jan. 6 committee released more transcripts of witness testimony, including from Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, and Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former chief of staff. The House committee also withdrew its subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump Jr. blamed his own cynicism for his initial belief that January 6 rioters weren't Trump supporters

    When the former president's son spoke with the Jan. 6 committee, he blamed the media and "Russia stuff" for making him a "pretty big cynic."

  • Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Reportedly 'Disjointed' & 'Unfocused' 6 Weeks After Announcement

    On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits. There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, […]

  • House GOP takes aim at White House for ignoring oversight requests

    GOP Rep. James Comer said Thursday that the White House's failure to respond to his request and Rep. Jim Jordan's request is an effort to "obstruct congressional oversight."

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin's lymphoma diagnosis is serious but curable. Here's what to know.

    Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said that he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and that his chemotherapy will cause hair loss and weight gain.

  • “Heartbreaking”: Eckersley family speaks out after daughter gives birth in woods, faces charges

    MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s family calls the circumstances that led to his daughter’s arrest “heartbreaking” after she allegedly misled investigators about the location of her newborn son she delivered inside a tent in the bitterly cold New Hampshire woods.

  • Mitch McConnell’s Wife Elaine Chao Wants Media to Stop Repeating Trump’s ‘Racist Taunt’ About Her (Video)

    “If it were the N-word, or any other word, the media would not repeat it,” Chao said

  • Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"

    Florida specialty license plate that features "Don't Tread on Me" message warning of government tyranny. DeSantis says a message for out-of-state cars

  • Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent

    A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted. The judge's ruling followed an evaluation by an expert who found that Patton was mentally incompetent.

  • Congress Is Trying To Pass a Bill That Will End Credit Card Rewards Programs

    This month, congress will vote on a bill to eliminate almost all the funding for popular credit card reward programs like cash back and travel points. This Legislation would allow retailers to process...