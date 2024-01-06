Greene reacts after Florida resort attempts to cancel Jan. 6 book event: ‘They lost!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ripped those who tried to cancel her book-signing event marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, touting that a new location had been secured.

“The Communist Democrats tried to shut down my book signing,” Greene said in a video posted late Friday to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “They lost!”

“I’ll be in Orlando, FL tomorrow night at a new venue to sign copies of my brand new book MTG. See you there!!” she added.

The Georgia lawmaker was responding to the news that the Westgate Resort refused to host the signing. The venue, located in Kissimmee, Fla., claimed it was “not made aware” of the purpose of the event.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” the resort said in an emailed statement. “This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

Osceola County GOP Committee chair Mark Cross, who was in charge of the event, too The Hill in a statement that “the show must go on.”

“While some in the media have stated the event has been cancelled, that is false,” he wrote. “The show must go on, and we are looking forward to welcoming Marjorie Taylor Greene to Orlando tomorrow.”

He said Democrats in Orlando likely “started calling people and lying about the purpose of the event.”

Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) earlier in the week criticized Greene and the GOP for hosting an event around the violent insurrection.

“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special’ guest,” Eskamani posted on X. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.