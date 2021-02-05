Greene reacts after House kicks her off committees

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference Friday after a fiercely divided House has tossed her off both her committees. (Feb. 5)

Video Transcript

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I just want you to know that, for the press, I truly support freedom of press. I think it's one of the things that makes our country so great. And I really hope that you'll be able to tell my story a little bit better, instead of just reporting and repeating maybe some things that you don't like about me or things that were on social media in 2018.

I also want you to know that free speech matters. Free speech really matters. And yesterday, when the Democrats and 11 of my Republican colleagues decided to strip me of my committee assignments, Education and Labor and the Budget Committee, you know what they did? They actually stripped my district of their voice. They stripped my voters of having representation to work for them for the budget, a successful business owner that knows how to make a profit, not a loss. That's what my district voted for me for.

