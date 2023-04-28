Greene rebuked for saying AFT president is 'not a mother'

During a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing Wednesday on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., repeatedly said the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is "not a mother" after the head of the union said she is a "mother by marriage." Two Democrats on the committee, Reps. Robert Garcia and Raul Ruiz, criticized Greene, with Ruiz calling her remarks "cruel personal attacks."