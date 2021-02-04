Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports.
Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments.
Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference."
More stories from theweek.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants
Democrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party state
Ex-Columbus police officer charged with murder of Andre Hill