Greene says Judge Engoron ‘should be disrobed’

(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went after New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday, demanding he be “disrobed” for his $355 million business fraud verdict against former President Trump last week.

Engoron ruled that Trump and his company committed business fraud by manipulating the value of assets, including inflating the value of his Florida home, the Mar-a-Lago club.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to reporters after meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson as he wrestles with a spending bill to fund the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump has claimed the property is worth upwards of $1 billion, while Engoron agreed to a Palm Beach appraiser’s value of between $18 million and $27 million.

“Judge Engoron should be disrobed and thrown out, he’s a disgrace!!” Greene wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Greene reposted a 1981 news clipping from when the property went on sale, formerly the Post mansion, for $20 million.

“Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world,” she continued. “Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against Pres Trump!”

Engoron has pushed back on claims that he personally ruled that Mar-a-Lago is worth significantly less than Trump believes, instead noting he relied on a local real estate appraiser. Trump allies have used the club value disparity to attack the judge, claiming political bias.

“Please, press, stop saying that I valued it at $18 million,” Engoron said at the opening of one of the trial day’s proceedings last October.

Trump has denied committing fraud and has vowed to appeal.

The ruling against him also bars him from operating businesses in New York for three years. Trump’s attorneys requested a 30-day stay on the verdict Wednesday, in order to delay the period until he has to pay the judgment.

