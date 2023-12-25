Greene says she was swatted while at home with family on Christmas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said someone reported a fake crime at her home on Monday, the latest in a series of apparent swatting incidents that have targeted her.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Greene added that she appreciates the local police and her family is in “joyous spirits” celebrating Christmas.

Swatting incidents have occurred at the controversial Georgia Republican’s home since last year. One happened in August 2022 when a caller claimed a shooting was happening at Greene’s home, and another happened the next day when a caller hinted they may have shot their family.

The caller from the first incident last August said in a computer-generated voice in a later call to officials that they were upset with Greene’s position on the rights of transgender youth.

The Hill has reached out to local police for comment and additional information about the latest incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.