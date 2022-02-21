Greener, cheaper electricity? Portsmouth is pursuing a community power model

PORTSMOUTH — Greener electricity solutions could soon be offered to city residents and business owners with the potential formation of a city-operated community power program.

Portsmouth’s Energy Advisory Committee, created last year under the previous City Council, concluded in December that the city should pursue a community power aggregate model. In a hypothetical program, the city would have residents and business owners form a cooperative and select their choice of energy supply, partner with utilities and then provide electricity supply rates and services to all participating customers.

The hope is that a Portsmouth community power program could entice people to reconsider where their electricity is coming from and possibly move toward renewable sources.

Opportunity to choose renewable energy

“It gives people the chance and the choice to buy greener power and potentially even save money,” said City Councilor John Tabor, one of eight members of the committee.

Portsmouth's Energy Advisory Committee is recommending the city join a statewide community power coalition and form a city community power program. Standing on top of the high school roof are members from left Kevin Charette, Tom Rooney, Allison Tanner, John Tabor, Peter Somssich, Ben D'Antonio, Kate Cook and Rebecca Raum O'Brien

New Hampshire RSA 53-5 was passed in 1996 and allows residents and their municipalities “to aggregate retail electric customers, as necessary, to provide such customers access to competitive markets for supplies of electricity and related energy services.” Passed last fall as an update to the 26-year-old statute, New Hampshire Senate Bill 286 lets residents and business owners opt out of a community power program instituted in their municipality.

Potential implementation of a community power model in the Port City wouldn’t have to be restricted to electricity, said committee member and state Rep. Peter Somssich, D-Portsmouth.

“We could choose as a community to say that we want to get bids on all kinds of energy sources or energy saving measures and offer that to the community on a volunteer basis,” he said. “If they want to opt into the contract that’s available.”

Steps to implement a community power program

Immediate steps at the city level, as recommended by the committee, would be to join the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit organization, incorporated in October, allows participating communities or counties to pool resources in pursuit of community power models and to participate in local project development opportunities.

The coalition is made up of 16 state municipalities, including Dover, Durham, Exeter, Newmarket and Rye, and Cheshire County.

Tabor said a motion will be made at the City Council’s Feb. 22 meeting to become the 18th member of the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire.

“It gives you a body of people that are interested in potentially alternative or lower cost energy,” said committee member Allison Tanner, also a city conservation committee member. “It gives you a body, a voice, within the state government to potentially lobby for any incentives for installing renewables, for insulating your home or things like that. They can potentially help find funding for building alternative energy.”

Looking to Keene Community Power as a model

Tabor pointed to the city of Keene, which adopted a citywide community power model in May 2021, as one model Portsmouth would attempt to emulate. Keene officials created a menu of options that included renewable energy solutions and surveyed city stakeholders about their preferences.

Keene’s survey included an option for residents and businesses to utilize 50% renewable energy and a full-scale, 100% transition to greener energy for electricity.

“We’re certainly going to talk about that,” Tabor said about creating a survey. “I’d be interested to find out what our residents would want to do.”

Portsmouth's Energy Advisory Committee is recommending the city join a statewide community power coalition and form a city community power program. City councilor and committee member John Tabor stands on the high school roof in front of solar panels.

The committee’s plans come after the United States Energy Information Administration’s January report that wholesale electricity prices were higher in 2021 because of an increase in natural gas prices.

Last month, the agency wrote in a separate report that retail electricity prices in the residential sector would hit 14.26 cents per kilowatt hour this year, a 54-cent jump from 2021.

Kevin Charette, a retired Eversource employee, sits on the Energy Advisory Committee. He said that the more people who buy into a community-based model the more leverage the city has to explore renewable offerings. That would ring true even if residents and business operators who opt into a community power program ultimately go against renewable energy for their personal electricity supply.

“It doesn’t mean that all the residents are going to necessarily line up behind renewables. I think that’s optimistic,” he said. “But I think you can have residents who say, ‘I’ll get my power through the coalition,’ even though the makeup of it is similar to default service from the utility. But by being part of the coalition, they’re supporting the greater good.”

Portsmouth's Energy Advisory Committee is recommending the city join a statewide community power coalition and form a city community power program. City councilor Kate Cook, left and member Rebecca Raum O'Brien stand on the high school roof which uses solar energy.

Committee member Ben D’Antonio, an energy attorney and manager of transmission strategy and economic analysis for Eversource, said there are no promises that Portsmouth offering a slate of renewable energy options would lead to cheaper electricity bills.

The thought of a community power model in Portsmouth is still in its infancy. “There’s going to be a whole lengthy community involvement process,” D’Antonio said. “It’s education and engagement. We need to find out what they (city residents and business owners) want.”

Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire information: cpcnh.org

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth NH explores community energy model for greener electricity