Greeneville ATM burglarized making at least 7 in area

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ATM in Greeneville was broken into early Monday, marking at least the seventh burglary of its kind in the Tri-Cities region.

A report from the Greeneville Police Department states officers responded to an ATM burglar alarm shortly before 5 a.m. at the Greeneville Federal Bank on Tusculum Boulevard.

Region’s sixth ATM burglary reported near Milligan

Responding officers reported finding a truck that had backed up to the ATM with a chain attached to the back of it.

“The ATM appeared to have been forced open, and its contents stolen,” the report reads.

The amount of cash stolen was not specified in the police report.

When officers arrived, the truck was running with the driver’s door open. The truck, which police say had been stolen, also received damage to the ignition.

Greeneville police’s description of the burglary matches several others reported in the region since October. Three ATMs were targeted in Johnson City between October and December, and another in Mosheim was broken into in November.

In January, a Roan Mountain ATM was burglarized using a skid steer. A North Carolina man was arrested about two weeks later in relation to that burglary, but Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said at the time that he did not believe that suspect was connected to the others.

Most recently on Feb. 9, an ATM at the Carter County Bank on Milligan Highway was broken into in a similar manner using an abandoned pickup truck and chain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.