Greenfield man arrested after fatal crash near South 4th Street and West Holt Avenue in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police arrested a Greenfield man Friday night after his car collided with another vehicle on West Holt Avenue near South 4th Street, leaving three people injured and one dead.

Police said the driver was heading east on Holt when the crash occurred about 11:11 p.m. Friday.

The passengers were all in their 20s, according to police.

Police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

