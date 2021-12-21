Greenfield man avoids prison time on Jan. 6 US Capitol riot charge

A Greenfield man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a pocket knife was handed a sentence Tuesday that avoids prison time.

U.S. Judge Amy Jackson ordered Israel Tutrow to three years of probation and a $500 fine for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, following his guilty plea to the federal misdemeanor charge in October.

The sentence is lighter than the federal prosecutor’s recommendation of two months incarceration. Jackson said that while probation shouldn’t be the default for defendants convicted in the Capitol riot’s aftermath, Tutrow has taken steps to correct his behavior and probation would allow him to continue.

"It's critical to recognize the severity of the offense to deter future conduct by you and by other people," Jackson said. "But another fundamental pillar of our country and its criminal justice system is that sentencing is supposed to be a very individualized process."

"A cookie cutter approach will not do."

Indiana men Joshua Wagner (right) and Israel Tutrow have been charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Tutrow spent an estimated 30 minutes inside the Capitol that day with friend and codefendant Joshua Wagner. Photos from the FBI captured him in the building wearing a black beanie with "TRUMP" stitched across the top. He turned himself in to FBI agents a few weeks after the riot.

Prosecutors said Wagner recorded parts of that day with his phone, and captured Tutrow saying in a “concerned tone” that he brought a pocket knife inside the building while he milled around. They said Tutrow later lied to the FBI during interviews about carrying the knife and also claimed "he didn't know he was trespassing that day."

Jackson in delivering her sentence said she believes Tutrow traveled to Washington D.C. to disrupt the election certification process and remained inside the Capitol for a significant time.

Jackson told the court that ordinarily those circumstances, along with Tutrow's lies about carrying the knife, would influence her to sentence someone to 30 to 60 days in prison. She said a number of mitigating factors in Tutrow's case ultimately outweighed her decision to come down with a harsher punishment.

She commended Tutrow for entering an early plea deal. She also applauded him for getting a job, purportedly weaning off alcohol and marijuana and becoming more informed by reading books.

"There's no question that continuing that process, in giving you as much oversight and structure as it moves forward as possible, is the most effective and important way to protect the public from further crimes committed by you in the future," Jackson said.

Heather Shaner, Tutrow’s attorney, guided him after his arrest to consume democracy-centric books and movies, a similar strategy she previously used on another convicted Indiana Capitol rioter, Anna Morgan-Lloyd.

Tutrow in a statement to the court said he regrets what happened, and would have never traveled to Washington D.C. had he known the day would end in violence.

"I have no political convictions, nor have I ever had an interest in politics, especially with how divided our country has become," Tutrow said. "I will forever regret going to the Capitol and entering the Capitol building."

As part of his sentence, Tutrow will spend the first 60 days of his probation on home detention. Jackson also ordered he pay $500 in restitution.

Wagner's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11. He also pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

