A Greenfield man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the stabbing death of his wife

A Greenfield man who told police he fatally stabbed his wife because she suffered from chronic pain and asked him for help in ending her life has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Braeden Ward, 49, was charged May 20 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, a charge that carries a penalty of life in prison.

Ward pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on Friday, Oct. 28, according to online court records. It carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.

Greenfield Police found the body of Jamie Le Ward on May 18 at her home in the 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle.

Braeden Ward was arrested later that day after a brief standoff in Franklin.

According to police and the criminal complaint:

A relative called police May 18 and said Braeden Ward had called her and told her that he had cut his wife's throat about 10 days earlier, and her body should be at the couple's residence. Officers responded to the home and found the body.

Braeden Ward told police that his wife had suffered from chronic pain for years and had begun to talk about killing herself, with Ward's assistance, about a year ago.

On May 3, Ward said his wife again asked him to end her life, and he agreed, fatally stabbing her.

Ward, who was communicating with police by phone May 18, eventually told officers that he was in his vehicle near the Whitnall View Motel in Franklin.

Greenfield and Franklin police responded and found Ward sitting inside a vehicle. He told police he was armed with a handgun, but he was taken into custody without incident.

Sentencing for Ward has been scheduled for Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Greenfield man pleads guilty in the stabbing death of his wife