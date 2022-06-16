Greenfield man receives prison term in armed theft of catalytic converter

Jun. 16—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Greenfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week when he pleaded guilty to felony stealing of some catalytic converters cut off vehicles at a shop in Lawrence County.

Michael R. Watkins, 43, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a related charge of first-degree robbery. His plea deal called for a seven-year sentence, and Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Watkins the agreed-upon sentence.

The charges pertained to the June 6, 2021, theft of catalytic converters and performance radiators cut off vehicles near Miller.

A probable-cause affidavit states the owner of the shop on County Road 1040 received notice on his phone from security cameras at the shop of some activity there at 2 a.m. on that date. But he was unable to go at the time.

Later, he went to speak with neighbors of his business to ask if they had seen anything and received another notice on his phone of activity there. He then proceeded to the shop and encountered two men leaving after they had cut a converter off a BMW.

The shop owner called 911 and attempted to follow the suspects in his car, but one of them leaned out a window and pointed a gun at him, and he was forced to back off, according to the affidavit. But he later picked out photos of Watkins and Jeremy Redman, 40, of Strafford, as the two men he had seen, and both were arrested and charged.

Redman's charges of robbery and stealing remain pending in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.