Greenfield man to stand trial on robbery charges

Mar. 25—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge on Thursday ordered a 42-year-old man from Greenfield to stand trial on robbery charges.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Michael R. Watkins to stand trial on counts of first-degree robbery and stealing. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 11.

The charges stem from the theft June 6 of some catalytic converters and performance radiators off vehicles on the property of a shop near Miller.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the owner of the shop on County Road 1040 received notice on his phone from security cameras at the shop of some activity there at 2 a.m. June 6, but he was not able to respond at that time.

He then went to talk to some neighbors about anything they may have seen and received another notice of renewed activity at the shop. He went back and purportedly encountered two men leaving after having cut a catalytic converter off a BMW on the property.

He called 911 and was following the suspects in his car when one of them leaned out of a window and pointed a gun at him. He was forced to back off and lost the suspects before deputies arrived in the area. But he later picked out Watkins and 40-year-old Jeremy Redman, of Stafford, as the two men involved.

The affidavit states that Watkins and Redman are also suspects in an April 8, 2021, burglary of the shop and in a theft the same year of some mail off the porch of a residence on County Road 1250.

Redman has not yet had a preliminary hearing on charges filed on him for the robbery of the shop owner.